Steelheads Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (24-14-7) extended their road point streak to six games despite a 2-1 shootout loss to the Kansas City Mavericks (18-21-3) on Saturday night from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Despite the Steelheads taking control of the first period, the Mavericks earned the lone goal of the frame. At 12:17, a lead pass connected with forward Darian Dziurzynski for a breakaway up the left side of the zone and the opening tally, 1-0.

The Steelheads continued their strong play through a scoreless second period and found a conversion midway through the third period at 10:13. Steelheads defensemen Nolan Gluchowski rifled a shot from the blue line that forward Anthony Nellis re-directed under the crossbar to tie the game, 1-1, and eventually force overtime for the third-straight game.

A shootout was needed for the third time in the last week that went a season-high seven rounds. Both sides traded goals in the second round starting with Mavericks forward David Dziurzynski followed by Steelheads forward Marc-Olivier Roy. However, Mavericks forward Mitch Hults scored the winner in the seventh round to take the 2-1 shootout result.

Mavericks netminder Nick Schneider (10-13-2) stopped 34 of 35 shots in the win as well as six of seven in the shootout. Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (5-7-2) turned aside 16 of 17 shots in the loss and five of seven in the shootout.

The Steelheads close their four-game road trip and three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3:05 p.m. from the BOK Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

