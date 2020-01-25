Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits

January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

Purchase tickets for Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12 p.m. start)

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (17-16-5-1) host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-20-1-1) for the first time this season. The teams split a pair of games in December at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with both clubs tied in total goal-scoring, 7-7. Following today's game, Orlando and Greenville will not meet again until March 4; the South Division rivals face each other four more times this season after today.

LANGAN AWARDED ASSIST: Forward Tristin Langan has been retroactively credited with the secondary assist on Jake Coughler's game-winning goal from Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. The rookie is one of four first-year ECHL players who leads his respective team in scoring, and currently leads all ECHL rookie forwards in plus-minus at +17.

WINDSOR TO START: With Zachary Fucale recalled to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, Clint Windsor is expected to get the start today for the Solar Bears. The rookie goaltender has yet to face the Swamp Rabbits this season, but ranks fifth in the ECHL with a save percentage of .921. Orlando has also signed goaltender Stephen Klein - the 26-year-old netminder is in his second season of professional hockey and joins the Solar Bears from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

OLSON ENJOYING STRONG JANUARY: Trevor Olson leads the Solar Bears in scoring in the month of January with 11 points (6g-5a) in eight games. The second-year pro enters today's game with a two-game point streak (2g-2a).

GOING RABBIT HUNTING: Michael Brodzinski and Chris LeBlanc each have a share of the team scoring lead against Greenville this season with four points apiece. Brodzinski also leads Orlando with two goals against the Swamp Rabbits.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: After the Solar Bears faced goaltenders Ryan Bednard and Callum Booth in December, the Swamp Rabbits' goaltending corps has been revamped. The team's roster is currently carrying netminders Jake Theut - who has yet to make his Swamp Rabbits debut - and Jeremy Helvig, a former 2016 draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, who was reassigned to Carolina's ECHL affiliate after beginning the season with the Jacksonville Icemen.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.