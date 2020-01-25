Royals Split Weekend Series with Newfoundland, Fall, 3-1
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - Corey Mackin scored for the fifth straight game, but it wasn't enough to overcome a two-goal, first-period deficit as the Reading Royals dropped to Newfoundland, 3-1, in the final game of a back-to-back set Saturday at Santander Arena. The Royals (23-14-5-0, 51 pts., 2nd North) still hold the second-place spot in the North Division.
Felix SandstrÃ¶m (2 GA) stopped 23 of 25 shots faced in his first game with Reading since Jan. 12 at Worcester.
The Royals play two straight on the road next Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., then return home for Ladies Night (Feb. 7) and the team's annual Pink in the Rink game Sat., Feb. 8, pres. by Lamar Outdoor Advertising and Adams & Associates.
Midway through the first period, Growlers forward Brady Ferguson cut to the net and tipped home a crease-bound pass from Marcus Power, beating SandstrÃ¶m to open the scoring. Later on a Growlers' power play, Trey Bradley picked up the loose puck in the low slot and skated the biscuit around a sprawling SandstrÃ¶m to make it 2-0.
With a power play winding down in the second period, Corey Mackin fired a low shot that squeezed through a Garrett Mitchell screen past Angus Redmond (30 svs, win) to cut the Royals' deficit in half on the power play.
Newfoundland forward Zach O'Brien sealed the Growlers' win with an empty-net, power-play goal in the final minute.
Against the norm
The weekend set between Reading and Newfoundland saw the two lowest scoring games between the clubs this season. Excluding the empty-net goal in the final minutes Saturday, Reading allowed two even-strength goals in two games to the highest scoring team in the Eastern Conference.
Before this weekend, eight of the nine season-series games saw at least seven goals scored per contest, with the lowest output being a 3-2 Newfoundland overtime win on Oct. 12. On Friday, the clubs combined for five goals in a 4-1 Reading victory before scoring just four total markers on Saturday, the lowest through 11 games between the Royals and Growlers.
Between the two teams, nine different players have recorded ten or more points through 11 games in the season series.
Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions
Fri., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta (Ladies Night/Wine Tasting)
Free Wine Tasting on the concourse with Deerfoot Vineyards, Black River Farms and RoseLawn Bistro | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Smoothies
Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling (Pink in the Rink)
Royals play on pink ice with Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans | Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys
$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider | Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)
Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | Team Photo Giveaway | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020
- Offense Explodes for Five in the Third Period - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Iacopelli Scores Twice Late in K-Wings Overtime Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Snap Skid with Shootout Win over Steelheads - Kansas City Mavericks
- Happy Cam-Pers: Johnson Leads 'Blades to Shootout Win - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Maintain Perfect Record against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Milner Silences Norfolk for 7th Shutout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast Stymied in Loss to Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Royals Split Weekend Series with Newfoundland, Fall, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Power Past Cyclones, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Goal Stings Mariners in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- A Late Score from Ross Olsson Propels Worcester to a 2-1 Victory over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Bludgeons Brampton in Saturday Night Bout, 7-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Bounce Back in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Dominates Atlanta in Final Game of the Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Atlanta Falls to Indy Fuel to Conclude Brief North Division Trip - Atlanta Gladiators
- Windsor, Solar Bears Freeze out Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Second Win of Weekend vs. Growlers - Reading Royals
- Killins Wins It on Strong Power Play in OT for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Overtime Game Winner Overturned, Allen Loses in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 5-4 in Shootout Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.