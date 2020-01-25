Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jake Theut made his ECHL debut for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and made 40 saves, but the Orlando Solar Bears' mix of offense and penalty killing made way for a 3-0 loss at Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday afternoon.

The Swamp Rabbits had two 5-on-3 power play opportunities in the game, but were unable to capitalize on either chance. Overall, Greenville ended up with five power plays in the game.

Greenville got its best opportunity in the first period, as Will Lochead jumped on an Orlando defensive zone breakdown. His opportunity was snared by goaltender Clint Windsor, and shut down the Swamp Rabbits' best offensive chance.

Theut stopped 20 shots on goal in a second period that saw Orlando gain territorial advantage and keep Greenville off the board, hanging on to a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Cammarata's goal at the 14:11 mark of the first period, just four seconds after the conclusion of Orlando's first power play, proved to be the game-winning goal. Cody Donaghey spotted Cammarata on the back post away from defensive traffic and pushed the puck into the goal.

Greenville's first 5-on-3 power play came past the halfway point of the first period, and its second came 20 minutes of game time later. Orlando capitalized on the momentum starting in the third period, right off the bat.

Trevor Olson converted on a rebound opportunity at the 1:42 mark of the third period, and that made the hill harder to climb. Peter Abbandonato put the game away halfway through the third with a one-timer from the right circle.

Orlando outshot Greenville 43-28 for the game. Windsor made 15 saves in the first period to steady Orlando's defense. It was the goaltender's fourth shutout of the season.

