ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Wichita's Sean Allen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #527, Wichita at Rapid City, on Jan. 24.
Allen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of an infraction at 6:55 of the third period.
Allen will miss Wichita's game at Rapid City tonight (Jan. 25).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
