Mavs Snap Skid with Shootout Win over Steelheads
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks busted a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win over the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,800 fans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Darian Dziurzynski scored the lone regulation goal for the Mavericks and Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider made 34 saves on 35 shots.
First Period
-KC goal: Darian Dziurzynski (11) at 12:17. Assisted by Matt Schmalz.
-Idaho outshot Kansas City in the period, 14-6.
Second Period
-No score.
-Idaho outshot KC in the period, 9-4.
Third Period
-Idaho goal: Anthony Nellis (12) at 10:13. Assisted by Nolan Gluchowski and Brett Supinski.
Shootout
KC: Shane Bennett (miss), David Dziurzynski (score), Zach Osburn (miss), Darian Dziurzynski (miss), Bryan Lemos (miss), Terrance Amorosa (miss), Mitch Hults (score)
IDH: Nellis (miss), Marc-Olivier Roy (score), Brady Norrish (miss), A.J. White (miss), Zack Andrusiak (miss), Supinski (miss), Will Merchant (miss)
Notes & Streaks
-This was the Mavericks first shootout win of the season.
-The seven-round shootout was the longest shootout of the season for KC.
-The Mavericks announced a sellout crowd of 5,800, their third sellout of the season.
-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 34 of 35 shots.
-The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
-Darian Dziurzynski has two goals in his last two games.
The Mavericks continue their home stand this Tuesday against the Kalamazoo Wings at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m. It's a Red Robin Two-For-Tuesday and all rinkside and terrace seats are half price. Get half off any appetizer at Red Robin with purchase.
