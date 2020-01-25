ECHL Transactions - January 25

January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 25, 2020:

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Maclise, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve

Add Ben Jones, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [1/24]

Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL) [1/24]

Greenville:

Delete Adam Rockwood, F recalled by Springfield

Idaho:

Add Zach Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Matt Schmalz, F added to active roster (traded from Indy) [1/24]

Newfoundland:

Add Maksim Zhukov, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Stephen Klein, G signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Delete Dexter Dancs, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Zachary Borsoi, D activated from reserve

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Thomas, F placed on reserve

