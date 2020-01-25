ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 25, 2020:
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Maclise, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve
Add Ben Jones, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [1/24]
Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL) [1/24]
Greenville:
Delete Adam Rockwood, F recalled by Springfield
Idaho:
Add Zach Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Matt Schmalz, F added to active roster (traded from Indy) [1/24]
Newfoundland:
Add Maksim Zhukov, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Stephen Klein, G signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Delete Dexter Dancs, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Zachary Borsoi, D activated from reserve
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Thomas, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020
- Windsor, Solar Bears Freeze out Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Second Win of Weekend vs. Growlers - Reading Royals
- Killins Wins It on Strong Power Play in OT for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Overtime Game Winner Overturned, Allen Loses in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 5-4 in Shootout Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.