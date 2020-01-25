Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV- TheCincinnati Cyclones (26-11-6-0) fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 4-1, on Saturday night. Defenseman Kurt Gosselin scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who see their three-game winning streak come to an end.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead on a power play tally from forward Christopher Brown 5:16 into the first, Cincinnati responded with a little power play magic of their own when Gosselin hammered home a shot from the high slot at the 14:06 mark to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first period, and in the second Wheeling added another on the man advantage when forward Graham Knott found the back of the net to retake the lead, 2-1, through 40 minutes.

In the third, the Nailers power play struck again just prior to midway point of the third when defenseman Michael Kim scored to extend the Wheeling lead to 3-1. The game was put away with 25 seconds left when forward Alec Butcher scored on the empty net to seal Wheeling's 4-1 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Nailers, 29-27 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 23 in the loss. The Cyclones return home on Wednesday night to take on the Orlando Solar Bears, with the face-off slated for 7:35pm ET.

