Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Adam Rockwood has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 24-year-old is tied for fourth in points with the Swamp Rabbits (29).

The BC native broke out of a slump in a big way starting in mid-December. Since December 15, Rockwood scored 17 of his 29 points on the season (6 goals, 11 assists), just behind Mason Baptista in that span (19). He is currently tied with team captain Michael Pelech with 21 assists, to lead the team.

Highlighting that span was a six-game point streak, where Rockwood posted three goals and six assists between December 31 and January 10.

His pro career began in Springfield out of Northern Michigan University, where he was named a WCHA Second Team All-Star twice. Entering his second stint with the T-Birds this year, he has 10 games of AHL experience, and eight points (1 goal, 7 assists).

