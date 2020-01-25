Beast Stymied in Loss to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - TJ Melancon and Cam Bakker scored second period goals but the Brampton Beast fell at the hands of the Adirondack Thunder 7-4 on Saturday night.

The Brampton Beast skated against the Adirondack Thunder for the second night in a row. The Beast were looking to get back in the win column after a 5-3 loss the previous night.

Brampton found twine less than a minute into the period as Matt McLeod used his great wheels to fly into the zone and fired the puck around Eamon McAdam for the early 1-0 lead.

The Thunder fought back and got a power play goal from Matt Salhany that tied the game up 1-1 at 4:10.

Adirondack kept the pressure on and Casey Pierro-Zabotel was able to bank one in off the pads of Alex Dubeau to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead at 11:58.

Less than a minute after that goal, the Beast got some life as David Pacan tipped home the shot from Trent Bourque to the tie the game up 2-2 at 12:22.

The Thunder didn't let that faze them, as they regrouped and scored two more before the period was out to take a 4-2 lead into the first intermission. Shots on goal after 20 were 19-9 in favour of Adirondack.

Less than a minute into period number two, the Beast went on the power play and took no time in converting. Brenden Miller set-up TJ Melancon who fired home the goal to pull within one.

Cam Bakker continued the pressure for Brampton and tied the game with the sharp angle shot that beat McAdam down low at 3:11.

Undeterred, the Thunder came back again and took a lead with the goal from Ryan Walker. The forward beat goaltender Dubeau upstairs for a 5-4 lead at 11:07.

Brampton found themselves down 5-4 after 40 minutes of play and would trail in shots 34-17.

The third period saw some chances for either side but it was the Thunder with the insurance marker at the 11:49 mark of the frame. Salhany got hiss second of the night to extend the Thunder lead to 6-4.

Adirondack would add an empty netter as Brampton fell 7-4 on Saturday night. McAdam notched the win and made 22 saves. Dubeau took the loss and finished with 36 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Curti (ADK) 2) Szmatula (ADK) 1) Salhany (ADK) Brampton finished the night one-for-four on the man advantage. Adirondack went two-for-five. The Beast will return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers tomorrow at 4:00 PM at the CAA Centre.

