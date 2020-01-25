Late Goal Stings Mariners in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - January 25, 2020 - Worcester forward Ross Olsson scored at 18:22 of the third period to put the Railers ahead 2-1, which was the final score in a heartbreaking Mariners defeat on Saturday night at the DCU Center in Worcester. The game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes of play, with goaltenders Evan Buitenhuis and Adam Huska each posting standout performances.

The Railers outshot Maine 12-9 in the first, while the Mariners won the shot battle 11-9 in the second. Huska turned aside Cody Payne on a shorthanded breakaway in the first, while Buitenhuis stopped two Greg Chase breaks. Neither team could convert on multiple power play chances and two instances of four on four.

Finally, at 6:14 of the third, Barry Almeida redirected Kyle McKenzie's shot from the left point to give Worcester a 1-0 lead. At 14:07, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin tied it up with a wrister from the left wing circle, following Dillan Fox's drive to the net. Jake Elmer also assisted. After the Mariners successfully killed a Morgan Adams-Moisan crosschecking penalty, Olsson scored the game-winner, following Shane Walsh's shot that trickled off of Huska and behind him. Olsson easily tapped it in over the goal line.

The Mariners outshot Worcester, 30-27 in the losing effort. Huska made 25 saves while Buitenhuis stopped 29.

The Mariners travel to Adirondack Wednesday and Friday, to begin a three game series with the Thunder. Their next home game is next Saturday, February 1st against Adirondack at 6 PM. It's Make-A-Wish Maine night presented by Agren. The Mariners will wear jerseys designed by 11-year-old 'Wish Kid' Ellie Labree, which will be auctioned via Handbid with proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine. All Saturday and Sunday home games feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

