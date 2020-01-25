Late Goal Stings Mariners in Worcester
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
WORCESTER, MA - January 25, 2020 - Worcester forward Ross Olsson scored at 18:22 of the third period to put the Railers ahead 2-1, which was the final score in a heartbreaking Mariners defeat on Saturday night at the DCU Center in Worcester. The game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes of play, with goaltenders Evan Buitenhuis and Adam Huska each posting standout performances.
The Railers outshot Maine 12-9 in the first, while the Mariners won the shot battle 11-9 in the second. Huska turned aside Cody Payne on a shorthanded breakaway in the first, while Buitenhuis stopped two Greg Chase breaks. Neither team could convert on multiple power play chances and two instances of four on four.
Finally, at 6:14 of the third, Barry Almeida redirected Kyle McKenzie's shot from the left point to give Worcester a 1-0 lead. At 14:07, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin tied it up with a wrister from the left wing circle, following Dillan Fox's drive to the net. Jake Elmer also assisted. After the Mariners successfully killed a Morgan Adams-Moisan crosschecking penalty, Olsson scored the game-winner, following Shane Walsh's shot that trickled off of Huska and behind him. Olsson easily tapped it in over the goal line.
The Mariners outshot Worcester, 30-27 in the losing effort. Huska made 25 saves while Buitenhuis stopped 29.
The Mariners travel to Adirondack Wednesday and Friday, to begin a three game series with the Thunder. Their next home game is next Saturday, February 1st against Adirondack at 6 PM. It's Make-A-Wish Maine night presented by Agren. The Mariners will wear jerseys designed by 11-year-old 'Wish Kid' Ellie Labree, which will be auctioned via Handbid with proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine. All Saturday and Sunday home games feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020
- Offense Explodes for Five in the Third Period - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Iacopelli Scores Twice Late in K-Wings Overtime Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Snap Skid with Shootout Win over Steelheads - Kansas City Mavericks
- Happy Cam-Pers: Johnson Leads 'Blades to Shootout Win - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Maintain Perfect Record against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Milner Silences Norfolk for 7th Shutout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast Stymied in Loss to Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Royals Split Weekend Series with Newfoundland, Fall, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Power Past Cyclones, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Goal Stings Mariners in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- A Late Score from Ross Olsson Propels Worcester to a 2-1 Victory over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Bludgeons Brampton in Saturday Night Bout, 7-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Bounce Back in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Dominates Atlanta in Final Game of the Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Atlanta Falls to Indy Fuel to Conclude Brief North Division Trip - Atlanta Gladiators
- Windsor, Solar Bears Freeze out Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Second Win of Weekend vs. Growlers - Reading Royals
- Killins Wins It on Strong Power Play in OT for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Overtime Game Winner Overturned, Allen Loses in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 5-4 in Shootout Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.