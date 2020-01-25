Grizz Win 5-4 in Shootout Thriller

January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies forward Mitch Maxwell reacts after his shootout winner(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Grizzlies win a 5-4 thriller in a shootout as Mitch Maxwell scored the game winner in the shootout for the second straight game. Mason McDonald stopped all 3 in the shootout in goal for Utah to pick up his 4th straight game. Brandon Saigeon had 2 goals as the Grizzlies have won 4 in a row.

Allen's Alex Breton scored 2 goals and 1 assist. He almost had his third of the game as he scored at the buzzer in overtime with the score tied at 4. After video replay it was determined that the puck crossed the goal line after the clock hit 0:00.

Breton scored first 1:31 into the second period. It was a power play goal for Allen, who went 1 for 3 on the man advantage on the night. Utah's Brandon Saigeon scored his 6th of the season and 1st of 2 on the night 3:55 into the second. Ty Lewis gave Utah a 2-1 lead 13:49 into the second period on a 4 on 4. Allen's Jordan Topping scored his 19th of the year 14:50 into the second. Utah outshot Allen 14 for 6 in the second period and 43 to 26 in the game.

Saigeon gave Utah a 3-2 lead 4:24 into the third period. 12 seconds later Peter Tischke made it 4-2. Allen battled back 1:14 later Josh Brittain scored his 8th of the year. Americans tied the game 12:17 into the third on Breton's 2nd of the game.

In overtime Allen outshot Utah 6 to 5, with the extra session ending on Breton's goal that was disallowed after video replay.

Grizzlies conclude the 5 game homestand on Saturday night at Maverik Center for the rematch with Allen. Face-off is at 7 o clock. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Brandon Saigeon (Utah) - 2 goals, +2.

2. Alex Breton (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +1. 6 shots.

3. Mitch Maxwell (Utah) - Shootout game winner.

