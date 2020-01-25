Overtime Game Winner Overturned, Allen Loses in a Shootout

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson lunges for a puck against the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans lost a heartbreaker to the Utah Grizzlies in a shootout on Friday night 5-4 but picked up a point in defeat.

The Allen Americans rallied from a 4-2 third period deficit to tie the game in the final frame. After Utah scored two goals in 12 seconds, Josh Brittain scored his 8th of the season to make it a one-goal game 4-3. Alex Breton scored shorthanded at 12:17 to even the game at 4-4. It was Breton's second goal of the game. The score remained that way though the end of regulation sending the contest to overtime.

At 6:59 of the overtime period, the Americans appeared to have won the game, as Alex Breton fired one into the Utah net past Mason McDonald as the clock hit zero for his third of the night, a hat trick to win it for Allen. However, the play was reviewed and overturned.

In the shootout, Utah's third shooter Mitch Maxwell, put a backhander past Jake Paterson to give Utah the advantage. Mason McDonald denied Alex Guptill to give the Grizzlies the 5-4 win.

The two-game series resumes on Saturday night at 8:10 pm CST. The Americans return home next Thursday night to face the Tulsa Oilers.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - B. Saigeon

2. ALN - A. Breton

3. UTA - M. Maxwell

