Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win

ESTERO, Fla. - Riding a four-game winning streak, the Florida Everblades (26-11-2-2, 56 pts.) finish out a two-game week with a matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen (13-21-4-0, 30 pts.) on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 42: Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last time out

Joe Pendenza tabbed two goals, and Ken Appleby turned out 32 shots as the Everblades shut out the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 4-0, on Friday at Hertz Arena. Making his 19th start in the last 24 games, Appleby got busier as the night went along and made half of his save total in the third period to pick up his seventh career ECHL shutout and second of the season. Rookie Hunter Garlent established a career-high with a three-assist game, while Cam Maclise and Levko Koper had the other two tallies for Florida. RECAP

Series At A Glance

Saturday is the sixth contest of the season between the 'Blades and Icemen and the fourth at Hertz Arena. Florida has captured wins in 25 of the 32 all-time meetings and owns a 25-4-3 overall record against Jacksonville. The 'Blades have dominated the series in Estero, posting a 15-1-1 home mark against the Icemen. The 'Blades only home regulation loss to Jacksonville came in the first meeting of this season on Nov. 9. Since dropping the first two matchups of the season against the Icemen, Florida has won three straight meetings.

Players to Watch

Hunter Garlent (FLA) - The rookie posted a career-high in assists and points on Friday and has six points (2g, 4a) over his last four games. Garlent, a native of Thorold, Ontario, has excelled against Jacksonville and leads all Everblades players with four goals in head-to-head matchups with the Icemen. Garlent notched his first career multi-goal game in the last meeting with Jacksonville on Dec. 28.

Chase Lang (JAX) - Lang leads Jacksonville in points (25) and is the team's active leader in goals with nine. Entering Saturday, he is scoreless in his last four games, which is his longest scoreless stretch of the season. Lang has had only one other scoreless span of more than two games this season and has gone scoreless in two or more games only three times this year.

First Things First

The 'Blades held a 2-0 lead after the first period of Friday's game against Greenville, the fifth home tilt this year in which Florida has led by multiple goals after the first period. All five of those games have taken place over Florida's last nine home tilts. The 'Blades managed just one goal in the first period in their first 10 home games but have registered 16 goals in the first period over the last nine contests. Florida is now 13-3-0-1 when leading after the first.

Disciplined Demeanor

Friday night was just the 10th time this season that the 'Blades have had more power-play opportunities than their opponent. Florida has had fewer chances on the man advantage in 24 of its 41 games. Entering Friday, the Everblades had just three five-on-three power plays, but they had two opportunities on a five-on-three power play against Greenville. Despite the two five-on-threes, Florida is still being out-chanced by opponents in that category this season, with opponents having had 11 five-on-three opportunities.

Doubling Up

Florida had just one player record a multi-goal game in its first 15 home games, but the 'Blades have now had three multi-goal performances over their last four home tilts, including Pendenza's two-goal outing on Friday. Arvin Atwal (Dec. 27) and Hunter Garlent (Dec. 28) have the other two multi-goal games in that stretch.

Next Up

The Everblades close out their mini three-game homestand with a Wednesday night matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets, Florida's final non-conference game of the year.

