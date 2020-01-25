Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night

TULSA, OK - The Oilers won 2-1 in a shootout over Kalamazoo at the BOK Center on Friday night in front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night.

Adam Pleskach slung the puck to the back post, where Jack Nevins received the pass and chipped it perfectly over Jake Kielly to open the scoring with his fifth, 14:44 into the first period. Olle Eriksson Ek - who was the runner-up for the ECHL Goaltender of the Week - turned aside all nine shots he faced, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Eriksson Ek didn't return for the second frame, and was replaced by Evan Fitzpatrick. Garrett Ross pulled the game level 6:49 into the second period, tipping the puck from the lip of the crease and through Fitzpatrick's five hole.

Neither team found the back of the net in the final frame, with Kielly turning aside a staggering 16 shots in the final period to force the game into overtime.

Both teams put up four shots in the extra frame, but neither team found the back of the net, forcing the game to a shootout.

Charlie Sampair took the first shot of the skills contest, scoring the lone goal of the shootout right off the bat by bouncing the puck off the post and past Kielly. The goal was Sampair's second shootout winner of the season.

Tulsa will host a season-series rubber match with Kalamazoo Saturday at 7:05 at the BOK Center. Idaho will follow to town with a 4:05 p.m. matinee showdown. As with every Sunday game, fans will be able to skate with the players at the conclusion of the game.

