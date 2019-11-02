Wild Stunned by Rockford in 3-2 Overtime Loss

ROCKFORD, IL. - Iowa Wild (7-1-2-1; 17 pts.) dropped its final contest of a seven-game road trip by a score of 3-2 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs (4-5-0-0; 8 pts.) Saturday evening.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead at 7:42 in the first period off the stick of forward Kyle Rau while on the power play. Forward Sam Anas started the play with a no-look one-touch pass between his legs to defenseman Brennan Menell, who shuttled the puck over to Rau. He skated to the top of the left circle and lasered a shot over the glove of goaltender Kevin Lankinen (30 saves) for the tally.

At the end of the first period, Iowa held a 1-0 lead as shots were tied 8-8.

Iowa added to its lead with an unassisted tally from forward Colton Beck at 16:26 in the second period. On the power-play, Beck went coast-to-coast before wristing a shot past Lankinen's right shoulder for his first goal of the season, giving the Wild a 2-0 lead.

Following the second period, the Wild led 2-0 while Rockford owned a 23-16 shot advantage.

Rockford pulled Lankinen late in the third period and proceeded to score two goals in 28 seconds to erase the Wild's 2-0 lead. The IceHogs made it a 2-1 game when defenseman Lucas Carlsson one-timed a pass from defenseman Ian McCoshen past the pad of goaltender Mat Robson (34 saves) at 17:30 in the third period. Rockford then tied the game at 2-2 at 17:58 when forward Tyler Sikura tipped a shot from Carlsson over Robson.

The two teams headed into overtime tied 2-2 with Rockford leading in shots 36-29.

In the extra frame, forward Matthew Highmore snapped a shot past Robson's glove on a 2-on-1 to give Rockford the 3-2 victory. Iowa went 2-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including killing off a two-minute 5-on-3 in the second period. Rockford outshot the Wild 37-32.

Despite the loss, Iowa earned points in six of its seven games during the season-high road trek. The team's .713 points percentage is the Wild's most successful road trip of five games or more since Jan. 25 - Feb. 4, 2017.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena for seven of its next eight contests. The Wild host the Chicago Wolves on Nov. 7 for the team's annual Wild About Education Game. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

