Zetterlund and Bastian score for Devils in loss
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - Special teams was the key on Saturday night as the Binghamton Devils fell to the Syracuse Crunch inside the War Memorial, 3-2.
Fabian Zetterlund got the scoring going to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead. Egor Sharangovich found Zetterlund in the offensive zone and he spun a shot through the legs of goaltender Scott Wedgewood. The goal was Zetterlund's second of the year with assists from Sharangovich and Marian Studenic at 5:31.
The lead did not last long as Chris Mueller fired home a power-play goal at 6:17 of the first period to tie the game at one. Mueller's shot just trickled through the legs of goaltender Louis Domingue for his third of the year from Alex Barre-Boulet.
Syracuse added another power-play goal on a five-on-three as Barre-Boulet blasted in a one timer off a feed from Cory Conacher to give the Crunch a 2-1 lead. The goal came at 7:47 of the first with helpers from Conacher and Cameron Gaunce.
Otto Somppi scored Syracuse's third power-play goal of the game at 10:47 of the first period going over the right shoulder of Domingue for a 3-1 lead. Cal Foote and Gemel Smith picked up the assists and the Crunch took the two-goal lead into the first intermission, despite being out shot 14-4.
In the second period, Nathan Bastian pulled the Devils back within a goal with his second of the year. Michael McLeod moved through the neutral zone and fed Bastian and he sent a wrister by the blocker of Wedgewood. The shot came from the right circle with assists from McLeod and Ryan Schmelzer just 1:25 into the second and Binghamton trailed by one after two periods.
With the net empty, the Devils couldn't convert on their seventh power play of the night and fell 3-2. Binghamton's power play went 0-for-7 and the penalty kill went 3-for-6 in the loss.
The Devils return home this Wednesday and Saturday, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
