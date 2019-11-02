Stockton to Score for Cure to Cancer for Next Fifteen Games

STOCKTON, Calif. - Starting with Saturday's Stick It to Cancer Game, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center, the Stockton Heat will donate $100 per goal scored over the next 15 games to benefit the St. Joseph's Foundation.

The contribution will come as part of the Heat's annual donation to the foundation in the name of finding a cure for cancer.

"We're excited to add this charitable component to our celebration of 15 years of professional hockey in Stockton," said Heat CEO Brian Petrovek. "The fight against cancer goes far beyond the final horn of tonight's game, and we look forward to continuing to do our part."

The St. Joseph's Spirit Club will also be pitching in $200 per goal scored on Stick It to Cancer Night.

Stockton enters the stretch, which will conclude with a road game at Ontario on December 11, with the AHL's second-ranked attack at four goals per game on the season.

The Heat would like to encourage fans to join us in our fight against cancer as we look to hit an all-time charitable total of $300,000 for the cause. Those in attendance at Saturday's game will have the opportunity to purchase autographed mystery pucks for $15 and bid on game-worn jerseys to benefit the St. Joseph's Foundation in a silent auction during Stick It to Cancer Night. T

