Reign Pick up Point in OT Setback
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign extended their point streak to five games but were unable to pick up the second in a 3-2 overtime defeat against Bakersfield. Forward Brett Sutter and defenseman Kale Clague found the back of the net in the victory, while forward Mikey Eyssimont collected his third multi-point game of the season.
Date: November 1, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK111BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK111Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK111PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (6-1-2-0)
BAK Record: (4-5-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 1 0 2
BAK 1 0 1 1 3
Shots PP
ONT 28 1/4
BAK 24 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Brad Malone (BAK)
2. Mikey Eyssimont (ONT)
3. Evan Bouchard (BAK)
W: Stuart Skinner (3-1-1)
OTL: Cal Petersen (6-1-2)
Next Game: Friday, November 2, 2019 vs. Bakersfield - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019
- Reign Pick up Point in OT Setback - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Pick up First Home Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Work Overtime for 3-2 Win in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Point Streak Hits Five Games After Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Suffer First Road Loss in 5-4 Defeat at San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Win 2-1 in a Shootout against the Wolf Pack to Earn Their Third Consecutive Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.