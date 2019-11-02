Reign Pick up Point in OT Setback

The Ontario Reign extended their point streak to five games but were unable to pick up the second in a 3-2 overtime defeat against Bakersfield. Forward Brett Sutter and defenseman Kale Clague found the back of the net in the victory, while forward Mikey Eyssimont collected his third multi-point game of the season.

Date: November 1, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

ONT Record: (6-1-2-0)

BAK Record: (4-5-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 1 0 2

BAK 1 0 1 1 3

Shots PP

ONT 28 1/4

BAK 24 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Brad Malone (BAK)

2. Mikey Eyssimont (ONT)

3. Evan Bouchard (BAK)

W: Stuart Skinner (3-1-1)

OTL: Cal Petersen (6-1-2)

Next Game: Friday, November 2, 2019 vs. Bakersfield - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

