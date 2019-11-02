Penguins Fall to Thunderbirds in Shootout, 4-3
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at MassMutual Center.
Despite out-shooting Springfield, 44-22, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (5-4-1-1) couldn't pull ahead to lock things up in regulation. The Penguins went to overtime for the third game in a row, but this time, the shootout was unkind to the black and gold.
Springfield was the first to put a point up on the board at 1:52 with a goal Daniel Audette. The Penguins retaliated midway through the first period with a four-on-three power-play goal by Joseph Blandisi.
Shots on goal were even, 11-11, after the first 20 minutes, but they didn't stay that way for long. The Penguins out-bid the Thunderbirds, 14-3, in the second period, yet were facing a 2-1 deficit as they entered intermission. With only 24.4 seconds left in the middle frame, Aleksi Saarela scored on a Springfield power play.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bounced back in the third period, tallying twice in the early stages of the frame. Sam Miletic tipped in a man-advantage marker at 2:53, and then Blandisi scored for the second time on the night 20 seconds later.
The Penguins proceeded to continuously out-shoot the T-Birds as the third period wore on, but Springfield still managed to even things up. With 6:32 left in regulation, Aleksi Heponiemi set-up Owen Tippett for the equalizer.
After neither team executed a game-winner goal in overtime, they went into a shootout. Henrik BorgstrÃ¶m and Stefan Noesen both scored in the first round, respectively, and it took until the sixth round of the shootout for Tippett to light the lamp and win the game for the Thunderbirds.
Dustin Tokarski recorded 19 saves in regulation and overtime in his Penguins debut and added four more stops in the shootout. T-Birds goalie Philippe Desrosiers notched 41 saves in 65 minutes of play, and tacked on five shootout saves to get the victory.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Nov. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Nov. 9 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019
- Syracuse Crunch Take Down Binghamton Devils, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Thunderbirds in Shootout, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hammond, Amerks Silence First-Place Comets - Rochester Americans
- Desrosiers Backbones Resilient T-Birds Past Penguins in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at San Antonio 8 - Texas Stars
- Belleville Gets by Pack in a Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Stunned by Rockford in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Sens Beat Wolf Pack in a Shootout - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey Bears, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Berube Saves the Day in Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Bear-y Wolves in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Holmstrom collects first AHL goal in setback - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Bounce Back to Beat Bruins 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Wolves' Winning Streak Ends at Five - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Blanked for Second Straight Night - Utica Comets
- Zetterlund and Bastian score for Devils in loss - Binghamton Devils
- Rocket Overcome Two Goal Deficits to Defeat the Marlies 6-5 in a Shootout - Laval Rocket
- Moose Hold off Griffins, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Jones Reassigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies in Laval for Matinee Matchup against the Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Stockton to Score for Cure to Cancer for Next Fifteen Games - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game November 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat, Roadrunners Begin Season Series Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game 10 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Host Phantoms in Two this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Wolf Pack, November 2 - Belleville Senators
- Beaudin Fulfils NHL Dream - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 2, 2019 Ay Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Recall Kole Sherwood, Assign Jakob Lilja to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Reign Pick up Point in OT Setback - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Pick up First Home Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Work Overtime for 3-2 Win in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Point Streak Hits Five Games After Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Suffer First Road Loss in 5-4 Defeat at San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Win 2-1 in a Shootout against the Wolf Pack to Earn Their Third Consecutive Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Fall to Thunderbirds in Shootout, 4-3
- Penguins Win in Shootout against Phantoms, 4-3
- Penguins Reassign Hawkins to Wheeling
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes
- Cramarossa Celebrates Birthday with OT-Winner