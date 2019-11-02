Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton

BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES

The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-0-0) hit the road on Friday night and fell 3-2 in a shootout against the Stockton Heat (7-1-0-1) (Calgary Flames) at the Stockton Arena

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar saw his shutout streak end in the first period at 170 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal

Jayden Halbgewachs scored the Barracuda's quickest goal of the season just 46 seconds into Friday's game

Max Letunov (3) netted his team-leading third power-play goal

Evan Weinger extended his point streak to four games (2 g, 3a) with his first multi-assist game of his career

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/SO

Stockton 1 0 1 3

San Jose 1 1 0 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 32 2 9 17

San Jose 31 1 4 23

