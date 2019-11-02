Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES
The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-0-0) hit the road on Friday night and fell 3-2 in a shootout against the Stockton Heat (7-1-0-1) (Calgary Flames) at the Stockton Arena
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar saw his shutout streak end in the first period at 170 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal
Jayden Halbgewachs scored the Barracuda's quickest goal of the season just 46 seconds into Friday's game
Max Letunov (3) netted his team-leading third power-play goal
Evan Weinger extended his point streak to four games (2 g, 3a) with his first multi-assist game of his career
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/SO
Stockton 1 0 1 3
San Jose 1 1 0 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 32 2 9 17
San Jose 31 1 4 23
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019
- Reign Pick up Point in OT Setback - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Pick up First Home Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Work Overtime for 3-2 Win in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Point Streak Hits Five Games After Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Suffer First Road Loss in 5-4 Defeat at San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Win 2-1 in a Shootout against the Wolf Pack to Earn Their Third Consecutive Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton
- Barracuda Get Second-Straight Shutout, Beat Condors 5-0
- San Jose Barracuda Acquire Defenseman Marcus Crawford from Grand Rapids
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Second Cuda Classroom Day
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Ivanyuzhenkov and Goaltender Sawchenko to ECHL