Heat, Roadrunners Begin Season Series Saturday

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, November 2, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Saturday, November 2

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsTUC.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Brandon Davidson with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat begin a set of three-straight games against the Tucson Roadrunners with a Saturday night tilt at Stockton Arena, a 6 p.m. puck drop on Stick It To Cancer Night, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center. Stockton rides a five-game point streak (4-0-0-1) into Saturday's game, fresh off a come-from-behind shootout win Friday night over the San Jose Barracuda.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between the clubs this season. Stockton went 3-5 last year against the Roadrunners, 1-3 at Stockton Arena.

SPECIAL TEAMS COME UP BIG

Friday's clash with San Jose was largely decided on special teams, as Stockton's power play and penalty kill held serve on home ice en route to the win. Both of the Heat's regulation goals came on the man-advantage, and Stockton limited the Barracuda to just 1-for-9 on San Jose power plays. The Heat will once again boast more firepower statistically, leading the Pacific Division when both up a man (27.8 percent) and down a man (87.2 percent).

GILLY GILLY

Jon Gillies continued his strong start to the season in Friday night's game, turning away 30 of 32 shots faced and making a critical shootout save en route to the divisional win. The netminder ranks third in the AHL with a 1.59 GAA and comes in 10th in save percentage at .934.

BEST IN THE WEST

Stockton's hot start at 7-1-0-1 puts the Heat second in the Western Conference for point total on the year, but the Heat lead all western teams in point percentage at .833. The Heat will look to add to their point total for the sixth-straight game on Saturday night.

FRESH FACES

Stockton has enjoyed seeing fresh teams this season, with Tucson being the fifth different opponent that the Heat have crossed paths with. Stockton is 3-1 on the year in the first meeting with a new opponent, the lone loss coming at the hands of the Bakersfield Condors.

GOING STREAKING

Brandon Davidson has been firing on all cylinders at both ends of the ice of late, riding a five-game scoring streak into tonight's contest. The recent hot stretch has the blue-liner tied for the team lead with nine points, alongside team captain Byron Froese.

