P-Bruins Fall to Hershey Bears, 5-3

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





HERSHEY, PA. - Paul Carey scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Jakub Zboril notched his first goal of the season, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hershey Bears, 5-3, on Saturday night.

Brendan Woods also scored his first goal of the season tonight, while Kyle Keyser recorded 25 saves for Providence.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 1 0 3

HERSHEY 2 1 2 5

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We were playing a desperate group who had come off a big loss the night before. That didn't sit well with them and I don't think we matched their intensity. The most unfortunate part for our group is we were tied at three going into the third period and it was right there for us. We did not step up our game so it was a disappointing loss and one we'll have to learn from.

JAKUB ZBORIL - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"We just couldn't really figure out a way to get our legs going. They jumped on us right at the start of the third with those two quick goals and we just weren't able to get the score back after that.

It was a tough loss for us, but we just have to learn from it and be better moving forward."

STATS

- Jakub Zboril scored his first goal of the season and also recorded his first multi-point game of the year, recording one assist.

- Cameron Hughes recorded an assist on the Woods goal. With the helper, Hughes has now recorded an assist in three consecutive games.

- Jack Studnicka collected an assist on Carey's goal tonight. Studnicka has recorded at least one point in eight of 13 games played this season.

- Joona Koppanen recorded the lone assist on the Zboril goal. After scoring a goal on Friday night, Koppanen has now recorded points in two consecutive games.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return to Providence before traveling to Bridgeport, Connecticut to take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday, November 9 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.