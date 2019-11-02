Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 PM

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears continue their three games in three nights stretch with the second of six meetings in 2019-20 against the Providence Bruins. The Bears are 34-37-4-4-4 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) all-time in 83 regular season meetings against Providence.

Hershey Bears (4-4-1-1) vs. Providence Bruins (7-3-0-2)

November 2, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #11 | Giant Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Jeremy Tufts (78)

Linesmen: Mike Emanatian (69), Bob Goodman (90)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: College Night

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears will look to rebound after suffering an 8-1 loss last night at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season to bring the Bears even at 1-1 going into first intermission. Springfield rattled off seven unanswered goals in the next 40 minutes to claim the victory. The Providence Bruins are fresh off a 2-0 shutout victory last night over the Utica Comets. Max Lagace pitched the shutout stopping all 34 shots faced, including 14 in the third period. Zach Senyshyn and Joona Koppanen scored for the P-Bruins.

BOUNCING BACK:

The Bears are tasked with responding after allowing eight goals in a single game for the first time in seven years. The last time Hershey allowed the opposition to hang an eight spot was on Oct. 20, 2012. The Hershey Bears and Rochester Americans combined for 15 goals in an 8-7 loss at Giant Center in front of 9,704 fans.

SPECIAL TEAMS DROUGHT:

Hershey enters tonight's game without a power play goal in six straight contests. Within the six games, the man-advantage is scoreless in 17 attempts. Within the same stretch, Hershey's penalty kill unit has killed 17 of 21 penalties. Overall, the Bears power play is 5-for-35 (12.5%), ranked 23rd in the AHL. The last power play goal for the Chocolate and White came off the stick of Matt Moulson at 17:39 of the first period on Oct. 13 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

LOCAL CONNECTIONS:

Providence's roster features Palmyra native Brendan Woods, son of former Hershey Bears Calder Cup winning player and coach Bob Woods. Brendan Woods has appeared in eight games with the P-Bruins in 2019-20 and has posted one assist. Previously, Woods skated with the Charlotte Checkers and the Utica Comets, as well as with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes for seven games from 2014-2016. The Bruins staff also features Head Athletic Trainer and Palmyra native, Dustin Stuck, son of Bears Manager of Wellness and Team Affairs, Dan "Beaker" Stuck.

HI THERE, PAUL:

Former Bear Paul Carey returns to the Providence Bruins in the first season of a new two-year contract extension signed on Mar. 26, 2019. In 2019-20, Carey is tied for the team lead in goals (6) with Peter Cehlarik, and has posted nine points (six goals, three assists) in 12 games. The Boston, MA native appeared with the Chocolate and White from 2015-17 and totaled 86 points (37 goals, 49 assists) in 99 regular season games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.