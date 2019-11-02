Gulls Pick up First Home Win

The Gulls earned their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego scored three goals in a span of 5:41 in the first period, the most goals the Gulls have scored in a single period this season.

Blake Pietila recorded his first multi-point game as a Gull with three points, including a goal and two assists (1-2=3). Pietila scored his first goal as a Gull at 8:27 of the second period (PPG) to mark his INSERT career multi-point game.

Daniel Sprong netted his second goal of the campaign at 8:48 of the opening period and earned an assist to mark his first multi-point game as a Gull (1-1=2).

Isac Lundestrom scored his first career regular-season AHL goal at 11:19 of the third period, the game-winning goal. Lundestrom tallied a Calder Cup Playoff goal in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals May 2, 2019 at Bakersfield.

Sam Carrick scored his first goal of the season at 3:45 of the first period. Carrick now has a three-game point streak (1-3=4) and five points his last five games (1-4=5).

Antoine Morand earned the primary assist on Carrick's goal to push his point streak to three games (1-2=3). Chris Wideman pushed his point streak to four games with an assist on Carrick's first-period goal (2-2=4).

Alex Dostie scored his first goal of 2019-20 at 9:26 of the opening frame.

Jani Hakanpaa earned first point (assist) as a Gull, while Corey Tropp also earned his first point (assist) of the season. Jack Kopacka also earned an assist.

Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves for his first win as a Gull.

Tonight's attendance was 10,103.

San Diego will conclude Military Weekend and the two-game homestand tomorrow night vs. Colorado (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Blake Pietila

On scoring his first goal of the season

I was getting chances. I was doing some good things and it was just a matter of building on it. Eventually, I knew it would come and fortunately tonight it did.

On tonight's offensive production

We're starting to score more goals. The first few games we were struggling to even get pucks to the net and create chances. All four lines did tonight, everyone pitched in.

On the response after Colorado's tying goal

It's a testament to the guys. We had a long week. Going into the third period, we knew we needed a 60-minute effort. We bent but we didn't break and we were able to win today.

On the win

It was a long time coming. But like I said, bounces can go your way and they can not go your way. It was one of those nights where we played a 60-minute game. Every guy contributed today and hopefully we will be able to do the same tomorrow.

On his goal

I don't know if there was a turnover, the puck pinballed in the neutral zone and Lundestrom made a nice play to drop it and I almost lost the puck. Luckily I was able to gather it and find him on the back side.

Daniel Sprong

On his goal

We chipped it in high, I tried to get to it and split the defensemen. Puck came to Pietila, he shot it, came off the defenseman and right onto my stick. I had the whole net and liked my chances there. Carrick started us off great. First shift of the game we won the draw and got going, but his goal really got us going. We took over the game but did have some bumps and bruises and kind of let up, but it was a nice first win.

On how the team bounced back from the start of the season

We haven't been happy about the first six games. Saturday we had a close loss and weren't happy. We had a good week of practice and it shows off this week.

On the win

It feels good. We didn't want to be 0-6 and losing sucks, especially when you're in a slump like that, but we are turning the page and it started tonight.

On scoring chances going into the net

We are working hard and when you're working hard those bounces are going to come for you. The first six games we weren't working hard and that's what happens, you don't get those bounces. We are a good team and we are going to score on those chances.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

It was going to flip somewhere along the line. We had a good push last weekend, but when you're not getting the wins, it creates doubt within the players and how they're playing. At the end of it, we just kept reassuring that if we play a certain brand of hockey, we will be fine. Obviously, there are some areas we would like to clean up. We feel like we want to be a strong defensive team. I don't feel like we showed that throughout the game tonight, so that's one of the areas we still need to clean up. But, what's the old saying, "You don't critique the wins." That one feels really good.

On tonight's response

We got some production throughout the lineup. It wasn't coming from just one group, although Broadhurst's line had a really solid effort. We're offensively producing, so it's got to get spread throughout the team. We felt like we could just go out and outscore teams, that was the case tonight. We still need to tighten up on the defensive side. But for us, we're happy with the overall effort.

On emphasis going into the game

We were having some challenges getting goals. You can see in any interview and you can talk to anybody at any time of the year and everyone goes through it. There's no secret. It's always the same answer. You have got to get pucks to the net but more importantly you have to get bodies to the net. I felt like we were getting a few drive-bys in the past few games. We were sniffing around in that area. We were stuck and we were taking a little heat to create some opportunities. It was nice to see them go in.

On Anthony Stolarz

I think he was excellent. He played a really solid overall game. He may have over-handled that puck, as he's so good at it that sometimes he wants to make a play and make it easier on our defensemen. When we really needed him he stood tall.

On Lundestrom's goal

It was an area we had been working on, going to the net. It might not always go off of your stick. Your body goes there and you have to be strong on your stick. Lundestrom has been one that is good at sharing the puck, so we've been talking a lot about him going to the net and shooting the puck. It's good to see it pay off.

On the win

It feels great. It's one thing to look at the time frame, as it's been a while. No better place to get it than in front of our home fans. The military as well was represented, as they had us over at the Navy base (Naval Air Station North Island) yesterday and it was nice to follow through with that crew and get a win.

