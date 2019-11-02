Wolves' Winning Streak Ends at Five

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- The Milwaukee Admirals scored three goals in the opening 12-plus minutes to set the tone for a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Forwards Tyrell Goulbourne and Gage Quinney scored goals and defenseman Nic Hague handed out two assists for the Wolves (6-4-1-0), who saw their five-game winning streak come to a close.

Oscar Dansk (2-2-0) started the night in net for Chicago, but left after allowing three goals in the first 12:06. Rookie Dylan Ferguson handled the rest of the game.

The Admirals (5-3-1-2) opened the scoring 1:59 into the night as forward Tanner Jeannot's wrister from the left circle beat Dansk on the glove side. That brought stuffed animals raining to the ice as part of Milwaukee's Teddy Bear Toss promotion.

Milwaukee pushed its lead to 2-0 at 3:37 as forward Daniel Carr, who won the AHL's Most Valuable Player award with the Wolves last season, unleashed a slap shot from the right point that sizzled through traffic for a power-play goal.

The Admirals took advantage of their second power-play chance, too, as Cole Schneider set up in the slot, raised his stick to waist level and redirected Colin Blackwell's blast from above the left circle.

The Wolves sliced the margin to 3-1 at 14:35 of the first period when Keegan Kolesar chased down a Nic Hague pass behind Milwaukee's net, spied Goulbourne raced through the left circle and fed him for a quick blast past goaltender Connor Ingram.

Milwaukee's Anthony Richard sneaked a redirect past Ferguson at 10:56 of the third to give the Admirals a 4-1 lead, but Quinney answered with a power-play blast at 12:22. Rookie forward Lucas Elvenes assisted on the tally to increase his point streak to a league-best nine games.

Dansk posted six saves for the Wolves while Ferguson notched 13. Ingram (3-2-1) stopped 34 shots in the win.

The Wolves continue their five-game road trip Sunday at Rockford. The 4 p.m. Illinois Lottery Cup contest will be broadcast on My50. Chicago's next home game is Saturday, Nov. 9, vs. Manitoba to open Military Appreciation Weekend. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.