Sens Beat Wolf Pack in a Shootout

Jordan Szwarz scored the shootout winner as the Belleville Senators beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-4 on Military Appreciation.

Szwarz, Mike Carcone, Jonathan Davidsson and Cole Cassels scored as Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves. Hartford's Igor Sherterkin stopped 32 shots while Steven Fogerty, Nick Ebert, Patrick Newell and Joey Keane had goals.

Tied at 3-3 heading into the third period, it was the Sens who went ahead as the debuting Cassels buried a pass out front after Andrew Sturtz had fed him from behind the net at 6:59 for a 4-3 lead.

However, Hartford found the tying goal with 54.5 seconds to play as on a four-on-four and the extra man out, Keane's shot from just inside the blue line beat Gustavsson for the d-man's sixth of the season.

Szwarz scored the lone goal in the shootout on the first attempt as Gustavsson turned away Fogerty, Vinni Lettieri and Ville Meskanen.

It was a wild first period that saw the two teams combine for four goals. Hartford struck first as Fogerty was falling to the ice after being tangled up with Max Lajoie and had the puck hit him to beat Gustavsson just 2:28 in.

Belleville tied the game at 1-1 as Hubert Labrie's point shot was tipped by Cassels past Shesterkin but Carcone made sure the puck crossed the goal line by wacking it home at 10:28. Hartford re-took the lead through former Senator Ebert as his point shot evaded all traffic out front for his first of the year. But Belleville found a tying goal with 1:08 left in the frame as Davidsson buried his first career AHL goal as he buried the rebound after Szwarz had driven the net from the left wing.

It was a near spitting image goal for Szwarz as he gave the Sens the lead at 5:45 of the second short-handed as he forced a turnover in the neutral zone, skated in from the left wing and drove the net hard and was able to bundle the puck past Sherterkin for his second of the season.

But Hartford were able to find an equalizer before the end of the second as with their power play expiring, Newell was left out front and just had to redirect Phil Di Giuseppe's slap pass for his first pro goal.

Szwarz recorded his 150th career assist in the game.

The Sens return to action Friday when they head to Syracuse. Belleville is back on home ice on Nov. 15 when they host Bridgeport. Tickets are available.

