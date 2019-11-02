Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game November 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Falso Service Experts will be honoring veterans and active military members at the Military Appreciation Game against the Belleville Senators on Friday, Nov. 8.

As part of the Military Appreciation game, the Crunch are offering complimentary tickets for all veterans and active military members with a military ID, limited to one per ID. Family members of active military and veterans who would like to attend the game should complete an online form, contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit the office to reserve complimentary tickets courtesy of generous donations from Crunch fans, local businesses and Falso Service Experts.

The Crunch are also offering Military Appreciation Packages presented by Falso Service Experts for individuals or companies to host our nation's heroes and their families.

The Military Appreciation Packages are:

Level 1 Package - $500 - Fifty (50) donated tickets to the Nov. 8 game - Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game and mention in a Post-Standard print advertisement

Level 2 Package - $250 - Twenty-five (25) donated tickets to the Nov. 8 game - Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game and mention in a Post-Standard print advertisement

Level 3 Package - $100 - Ten (10) donated tickets to the Nov. 8 game - Mention in a Post-Standard print advertisement

Fans are able honor friends and family who have served in the military by submitting photos that will be displayed on the scoreboard during the game courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union. Photos, names and military rank should be submitted to Stefany Gale at sgale@syracusecrunch.com by noon on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Military Appreciation Game will feature a special pregame ceremony and the Crunch will wear camouflage specialty jerseys with a postgame auction of select jerseys. Camouflage mystery pucks will also be on sale at a table on the concourse for $10. Additional information about the opening ceremony and postgame jersey auction will be announced at a later date.

Falso Service Experts Heating, Air Conditioning, and Plumbing have been in business since 1882 and are celebrating their 135th year in business. Falso Service Experts was founded with the determination of providing customers with the most excellent heating and cooling practices in the industry. Since its inception, Falso Service Experts in East Syracuse has been committed to our region, providing the finest HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) and Plumbing products and services in the area. If you are interested in more information regarding Falso Service Experts, please call us at 315-446-1375 or set up an appointment with us using our online form. For additional information, visit www.falsoserviceexperts.com.

