Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Wolf Pack, November 2

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators' will look to pick themselves up as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Military Appreciation at CAA Arena.

The Senators (3-6-0-0) gave up four goals in the third period Friday in a 7-4 loss to Toronto that sees the Sens remain eighth in the North Division. Belleville's 39 goals against are the second most in the Eastern Conference.

Hartford (8-1-0-2) enter tonight's contest atop the Atlantic Division but are coming off of a shootout loss in Laval Friday. The Wolf Pack haven't played much on the road though as only four times they've played away from home going 2-1-0-1.

Roster notes

No roster moves overnight for the Senators but Cole Cassels, who was signed Friday morning, is eligible to play after being suspended for last night's game due to a preseason suspension.

Filip Gustavsson will start in goal for Belleville.

Previous history

The history is short between Belleville and Hartford with only four previous contests but the Senators have fared well, going 3-1 in the process. Hartford's lone win did come in Belleville however.

Who to watch

Alex Formenton had the first multi-goal game of his professional career Friday night and currently has scored three goals and an assist in eight games.

Vinni Lettieri has been sharp to start the season for Hartford as his nine points are tied for the team lead with Filip Chytil, who's currently up with the New York Rangers.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour. Tickets for tonight's game are available.

