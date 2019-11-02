Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at San Antonio 8

POSTGAME NOTES:

- John Nyberg opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and his second career goal. Both have been scored against the Rampage.

- The Rampage, who's power play ranked as the best in the AHL before the game, scored on two of their three power plays.

- Nick Caamano scored on the power play in the second period to bring the game within one goal. It was his first of the season and his second point in three games with the team.

NEXT GAME:

- Saturday, Nov. 9| 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place

- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

NOVEMBER 2, 2019

AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas

Texas Stars - 2, San Antonio Rampage - 8

1st 2nd 3rd Final

RAMPAGE 3 2 3 8

STARS 1 1 0 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

RAMPAGE 31 8-16:00 2/3

STARS 30 6-12:00 1/5

STARS : 3-7-0-2 (2-3-0-0 | HOME) (1-4-0-2 | AWAY)

RAMPAGE: 6-2-2-1 (4-0-0-1 | HOME) (2-2-2-0 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Mike Vecchione (SA) Nick Lappin (SA) Klim Kostin (SA)

