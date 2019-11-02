Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at San Antonio 8
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- John Nyberg opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and his second career goal. Both have been scored against the Rampage.
- The Rampage, who's power play ranked as the best in the AHL before the game, scored on two of their three power plays.
- Nick Caamano scored on the power play in the second period to bring the game within one goal. It was his first of the season and his second point in three games with the team.
NEXT GAME:
- Saturday, Nov. 9| 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Monday, Nov. 11 | 4:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 7:00 PM - at Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place
- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
NOVEMBER 2, 2019
AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas
Texas Stars - 2, San Antonio Rampage - 8
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Text Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
RAMPAGE 3 2 3 8
STARS 1 1 0 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
RAMPAGE 31 8-16:00 2/3
STARS 30 6-12:00 1/5
STARS : 3-7-0-2 (2-3-0-0 | HOME) (1-4-0-2 | AWAY)
RAMPAGE: 6-2-2-1 (4-0-0-1 | HOME) (2-2-2-0 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Mike Vecchione (SA) Nick Lappin (SA) Klim Kostin (SA)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019
- Syracuse Crunch Take Down Binghamton Devils, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Thunderbirds in Shootout, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hammond, Amerks Silence First-Place Comets - Rochester Americans
- Desrosiers Backbones Resilient T-Birds Past Penguins in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at San Antonio 8 - Texas Stars
- Belleville Gets by Pack in a Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Stunned by Rockford in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Sens Beat Wolf Pack in a Shootout - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey Bears, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Berube Saves the Day in Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Bear-y Wolves in Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Holmstrom collects first AHL goal in setback - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Bounce Back to Beat Bruins 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Wolves' Winning Streak Ends at Five - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Blanked for Second Straight Night - Utica Comets
- Zetterlund and Bastian score for Devils in loss - Binghamton Devils
- Rocket Overcome Two Goal Deficits to Defeat the Marlies 6-5 in a Shootout - Laval Rocket
- Moose Hold off Griffins, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Jones Reassigned to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies in Laval for Matinee Matchup against the Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Stockton to Score for Cure to Cancer for Next Fifteen Games - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game November 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat, Roadrunners Begin Season Series Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Game 10 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Host Phantoms in Two this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Wolf Pack, November 2 - Belleville Senators
- Beaudin Fulfils NHL Dream - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 2, 2019 Ay Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Recall Kole Sherwood, Assign Jakob Lilja to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Reign Pick up Point in OT Setback - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Shootout at Stockton - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Pick up First Home Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Work Overtime for 3-2 Win in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Point Streak Hits Five Games After Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Suffer First Road Loss in 5-4 Defeat at San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Win 2-1 in a Shootout against the Wolf Pack to Earn Their Third Consecutive Victory - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.