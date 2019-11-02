Jones Reassigned to Gulls

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned left wing Max Jones to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 21 (2/17/98), has recorded 2-4=6 points and 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 42 career NHL games with the Ducks. He appeared in 12 games with Anaheim this season, earning one assist with six PIM. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones has collected 14-15=29 points with a +7 rating and 50 PIM in 43 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-1, 220-pound forward has also registered 1-5=6 points and 16 PIM in 17 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

