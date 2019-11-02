Bears Bounce Back to Beat Bruins 5-3

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears returned home to Giant Center on Saturday night and responded with a 5-3 win over the Providence Bruins. Brian Pinho and Garrett Pilon scored 17 seconds apart in the third period, and the penalty kill went a perfect 6-for-6 to help lift Hershey late.

For only the third time 11 games this season, the Chocolate and White drew first blood to take an early lead over the Bruins. At 6:04, Bobby Nardella fed Erik Burgdoerfer at the center point, who released a seeing eye wrist shot past Providence goaltender Kyle Keyser. Nardella's primary assist marked his first career professional point in his fourth career game. At 14:16, Martin Fehervary doubled Hershey's lead to 2-0 with his second goal of the season. On an offensive entry by Brett Leason, Mike Sgarbossa connected with Fehervary, and gained a soft spot near the right face-off circle.

Before the period expired, Providence responded with a pair to send a tied game into first intermission. Brendan Woods tallied at 15:21, and Paul Carey potted the equalizer at 17:39 after burying a cross-ice feed from Jack Studnicka at the net front. Shots after 20 minutes were 17-9 Hershey, marking a new season-high for most shots in a period by the Bears in 2019-20.

Both teams traded a goal each in the second period to send a 3-3 deadlock into the third. At 1:48, the Bears claimed a 3-2 lead on their league leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season. Fehervary chipped the puck north from his defensive zone to setup a 2-on-1 rush with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Shane Gersich. Along the right wing, Jonsson-Fjallby feathered a perfect pass across to Gersich for his first goal of the season. But once again, Providence found an equalizer in the later stages of the frame. At 16:59, Jakub Zboril blasted a shot from the left wing over Vitek Vanecek's shoulder to tie the game at 3-3. Shots after 40 minutes were 28-14 Bears.

In the third period, Pinho and Pilon both hit paydirt on transition plays to reclaim Hershey's two-goal edge. At 3:15, Pinho scored his second goal, and second game-winning goal of the season after roofing a shot bar-down from the right wing. Only 17 seconds later, Pilon tallied his first goal of the season after blasting a one-timer into the cage following a perfect pass from Christian Djoos. Vanecek stopped all nine shots faced in the final period, and 20 of 23 overall.

Hershey's victory improved the club's record to 5-4-1-1 through 11 games in the 2019-20 regular season. The Hershey Bears return to action and conclude their three games in three nights stretch tomorrow, Nov. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch at 5 PM. It's David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night for the first 5,000 fans at Giant Center, as well as Team Autograph Night. A post game autograph session will take place on the ice for 75 minutes. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.