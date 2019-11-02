Bears Bounce Back to Beat Bruins 5-3
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears returned home to Giant Center on Saturday night and responded with a 5-3 win over the Providence Bruins. Brian Pinho and Garrett Pilon scored 17 seconds apart in the third period, and the penalty kill went a perfect 6-for-6 to help lift Hershey late.
For only the third time 11 games this season, the Chocolate and White drew first blood to take an early lead over the Bruins. At 6:04, Bobby Nardella fed Erik Burgdoerfer at the center point, who released a seeing eye wrist shot past Providence goaltender Kyle Keyser. Nardella's primary assist marked his first career professional point in his fourth career game. At 14:16, Martin Fehervary doubled Hershey's lead to 2-0 with his second goal of the season. On an offensive entry by Brett Leason, Mike Sgarbossa connected with Fehervary, and gained a soft spot near the right face-off circle.
Before the period expired, Providence responded with a pair to send a tied game into first intermission. Brendan Woods tallied at 15:21, and Paul Carey potted the equalizer at 17:39 after burying a cross-ice feed from Jack Studnicka at the net front. Shots after 20 minutes were 17-9 Hershey, marking a new season-high for most shots in a period by the Bears in 2019-20.
Both teams traded a goal each in the second period to send a 3-3 deadlock into the third. At 1:48, the Bears claimed a 3-2 lead on their league leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season. Fehervary chipped the puck north from his defensive zone to setup a 2-on-1 rush with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Shane Gersich. Along the right wing, Jonsson-Fjallby feathered a perfect pass across to Gersich for his first goal of the season. But once again, Providence found an equalizer in the later stages of the frame. At 16:59, Jakub Zboril blasted a shot from the left wing over Vitek Vanecek's shoulder to tie the game at 3-3. Shots after 40 minutes were 28-14 Bears.
In the third period, Pinho and Pilon both hit paydirt on transition plays to reclaim Hershey's two-goal edge. At 3:15, Pinho scored his second goal, and second game-winning goal of the season after roofing a shot bar-down from the right wing. Only 17 seconds later, Pilon tallied his first goal of the season after blasting a one-timer into the cage following a perfect pass from Christian Djoos. Vanecek stopped all nine shots faced in the final period, and 20 of 23 overall.
Hershey's victory improved the club's record to 5-4-1-1 through 11 games in the 2019-20 regular season. The Hershey Bears return to action and conclude their three games in three nights stretch tomorrow, Nov. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch at 5 PM. It's David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night for the first 5,000 fans at Giant Center, as well as Team Autograph Night. A post game autograph session will take place on the ice for 75 minutes. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
