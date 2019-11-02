Marlies in Laval for Matinee Matchup against the Rocket

The Marlies close out their weekend road trip today with a stop in Laval to take on the Rocket.

Today's game marks the first of eight regular season matchups between these North Division rivals, and the Marlies will be looking to build off a convincing 7-4 win over the Belleville Senators last night. Toronto powered back with a four goal third period to come from behind and pick up their seventh win of the season. The Marlies have picked up a point in every game so far this season. Pontus Aberg continues to lead the Marlies with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) including a goal in last night's contest.

Laval comes into today's game riding the high of a 2-1 shootout win over the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Rocket have won their previous three contests and have a league-best penalty kill (97.8%), allowing only one goal in 45 shorthanded situations. Alex Belzile leads the Rocket in scoring with 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) through 12 games.

The Marlies were 7-2-1-0 against the Rocket last season and are 9-2-0-0 over the last five years when visiting Laval.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM on AHLTV and fans can check in on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

7-0-2-0 Overall Record 6-5-1-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Win 1 Streak Win 3

35 Goals For 30

22 Goals Against 31

24.1% Power Play Percentage 20.4%

79.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 97.8%

P. Aberg (6) Leading Goal Scorers A. Belzile (4)

P. Aberg (11) Leading Points Scorer A. Belzile (9)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader C. Primeau (4)

