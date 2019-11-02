Admirals Bear-y Wolves in Win

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals picked up goals from five different players, while Connor Ingram stopped 32 shots in net as Milwaukee cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The five-goal outburst by Milwaukee came less than 24 hours after getting shutout by Iowa and gave them three wins in their past four games.

The highlight of the night came when Tanner Jeannot's first period goal triggered an avalanche of over 1,500 teddy bears thrown onto the ice in the team's annual Jockey Teddy Bear Toss. Those bears were collected and will be donated to UMOS, a non-profit advocacy organization.

Jeannot's wrister from the top of the left circle just 1:59 into the game beat Oscar Dansk to the far side for his second of the season.

Daniel Carr pushed the Admirals lead to 2-0 with a bomb of a shot from the point with the Ads on the power-play. It was his second tally of the year and his first against his the team he played for last season when he won the AHL MVP award.

The next tie the Ads would connect on their second man-advantage of the night as well. This one came when Cole Schneider, who was playing in his 500th career AHL game, deflected a shot from Colin Blackwell past Dansk at 12:06 of the first for a 3-0 lead. That goal would chase Dansk from the Chicago net a replace him with newly recalled Dylan Ferguson.

The Wolves would get themselves on the board with 5:25 left in the opening stanza, courtesy of Tyrell Goulbourne's first goal of the season.

Anthony Richard finished the Admirals scoring with some impressive hand-eye coordination. Fred Allard had the puck in the high slot and fired a slap pass that Richard deflected over the shoulder of Ferguson for his third tally of the season with just under nine minutes to play in the game.

The Wolves Gage Quinney scored a power-play goal to pull Chicago within two, but Colin Blackwell sealed the deal for the Admirals with an empty-netter late in the third period.

Blackwell paced the offense with three points on the night (1g-2a), while Jeremy Davies (2a) also had a multi-point effort for the Admirals, who saw 11 different players find their way onto the scoresheet.

The Admirals finish up their five-game homestand by hosting the Manitoba Moose and approximately 8,000 kids in the first Baird School Day Game of the season on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am.

