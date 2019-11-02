Comets Blanked for Second Straight Night
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Comets were unable to muster up any offense as they suffered a 6-0 loss to the Rochester Americans Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Zane McIntyre stopped 13 of 17 shots before being relieved by Michael DiPietro. DiPietro made 14 saves on 16 shots faced.
Brett Murray gave Rochester a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game, putting a rebound off the pad of McIntyre and in. Scott Wilson doubled the lead with a shorthanded goal at the 15:41 mark of the first. Rasmus Asplund made it 3-0 with a minute to go in the opening frame.
Curtis Lazar scored shorthanded four minutes into the middle frame to extend the Amerks' lead to 4-0. Tage Thompson continued the onslaught with a power play goal halfway through the period. Jarrett Burton made it 6-0 after a lengthy review with four minutes to go in the second.
Despite a pair of power play opportunities, the Comets were shut down by the Amerks defense to help Andrew Hammond secure the win.
The Comets return to the ice Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
