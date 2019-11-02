Moose Hold off Griffins, 5-3
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (2-7-0-0) defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-3-1-1) in a 5-3 decision on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.
The Griffins were first on the board with a power play goal from Chris Terry assisted by Givani Smith and Gustav Lindstrom. The Moose quickly answered back with a goal from Sami Niku assisted by Jansen Harkins and Cameron Schilling tying the game at one. Midway through the first frame, Matt Puempel struck for the Griffins, giving Grand Rapids the 2-1 lead. Just under a minute later, the clubs continued to exchange goals as Seth Griffith responded for the Moose with a highlight reel goal to tie the game 2-2.
The Griffins started the second period on the power play however Ryan White set the tone for the Moose defensively in blocking a Griffins' shot sent from the blue line. The Moose defence followed suit and stayed strong throughout the frame only allowing six shots on net. With less than three minutes left in the second period, the Moose capitalized on the power play as JC Lipon found the rebound on a shot from Schilling to give the Moose a 3-2 lead.
With the Moose gaining a man advantage to start the third period, Lipon scored the eventual game-winning goal in collecting his second of the night making the score 4-2. Midway through the third period, Filip Zadina added a power play goal moving the Griffins within one in an attempt to create an offensive push for Grand Rapids. With two seconds left on the clock, Griffith found the empty net and solidified the Moose 5-3 victory.
Quick Hits
JC Lipon appeared in his 400th career AHL game
Jansen Harkins matched the Moose franchise record for most assists collected in a game (5)
Ville Heinola played in his first career AHL game
Sami Niku played in his 100th career AHL game
Seth Griffith has posted 100 career AHL goals
The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins Sunday afternoon in Manitoba's Share The Warmth game, presented by Red River Co-op. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used adult winter clothing items. Fans donating clothing items at the game will be entered to win a Moose prize pack. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
