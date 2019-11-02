Heat Point Streak Hits Five Games After Shootout Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat pushed their point streak to five games after earning a hard-fought 3-2 shootout victory over San Jose Friday at Stockton Arena. Special teams proved to be the difference on the night as Stockton limited the Barracuda to just 1-for-9 on the man-advantage while potting a pair on the power play - goals in the first period from captain Byron Froese and then Ryan Lomberg with the late equalizer with just 4:42 left in regulation to force overtime and an eventual shootout. Stockton scored on all three chances in the shootout, with Justin Kirkland, Lomberg and Glenn Gawdin all finding the back of the net to clinch the win.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (32 shots, 30 saves)

SOL: Josef Korenar (30 shots, 28 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Glenn Gawdin (SO G), Second - Ryan Lomberg (GWG), Third - Byron Froese (GWG)

Final Shots: STK - 31, SJ - 32

Power Plays: STK - 2-4, SJ - 1-9

- Byron Froese's power play goal snapped a San Jose shutout streak of 131:23 of game time. The Barracuda entered tonight's game coming off back-to-back shutouts.

- Nine power play chances for the Barracuda set a new season high for Heat opponents, previously eight on Oct. 26. Eight kills was also a season high.

- Ryan Lomberg's score on the man-advantage in the third to tie the game was his third PPG of the season.

- The Heat are now on a five-game point streak (4-0-0-1).

- Stockton is now 1-1 in shootouts.

- The win was the first of the season that did not feature a Buddy Robinson goal.

UP NEXT

The Heat will host Tucson Saturday night for the Stick It to Cancer game, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center.

