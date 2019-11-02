Condors Work Overtime for 3-2 Win in Ontario
November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (4-5-1; 9pts) earned a 3-2 overtime victory against the Ontario Reign (6-1-2; 14pts) on Friday. C Brad Malone scored the overtime winner, D William Lagesson scored in his return to the lineup, and D Evan Bouchard had two assists.
FIRST PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: C Brett Sutter (1st) redirected a point shot on the power play; Assists: LaDue, Eyssimont; Time of goal: 6:42; ONT leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (5th) tipped a centering pass; Assists: Bouchard, Jones; Time of goal: 17:38; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 7, ONT - 14
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 7, ONT - 9
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D William Lagesson (1st) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 12:19; BAK leads, 2-1
REIGN GOAL: D Kale Clague (2nd) from the point on a wrist shot; Assist: Eyssimont; Time of goal: 12:19; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 9, ONT - 5
C Brad Malone (2nd) streaked down the left-wing circle and went under the crossbar to end the contest at 2:15 of overtime. Assists: Day, McLeod; BAK wins, 4-3
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Malone (BAK) 2. Eyssimont (ONT) 3. Bouchard (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; ONT - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 24; ONT - 28
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (3-1-1; 28/26); ONT - Petersen (6-1-2; 24/21)
The Condors have beaten Ontario three times in overtime in the past 13 games
Bakersfield is 3-0 when being outshot
RW Josh Currie's goal was his 98th in a Condors sweater
D Caleb Jones has four points (2g-2a) in five games
D William Lagesson was assigned to the Condors earlier in the day and played in his third game of the season; C Colby Cave was recalled
F Jakob Stukel was recalled from Wichita today, but did not play
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Vincent Desharnais, Joe Gambardella, Cody Corbett, Jake Kulevich, Nolan Vesey
