Blue Jackets Recall Kole Sherwood, Assign Jakob Lilja to Monsters

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Kole Sherwood and assigned forward Jakob Lilja to the Monsters. In ten appearances for Cleveland this season, Sherwood posted 3-1-4 with 14 penalty minutes and a +2 rating while Lilja supplied 0-2-2 with a -1 rating in ten appearances for Columbus.

A 6'1", 199 lb. right-shooting native of New Albany, OH, Sherwood, 22, appeared in two games for Columbus last season, the first action of his NHL career, becoming the first Columbus-area native to appear in a regular-season game for the Blue Jackets. Sherwood additionally tallied 19-10-29 with 87 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 68 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. Prior to his professional career, Sherwood notched 75-104-179 with 169 penalty minutes and a +33 rating in 180 career OHL appearances for the London Knights, Flint Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers spanning three seasons from 2015-18 and heled London claim the 2016 OHL Championship. Sherwood also appeared in three games for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms in 2014-15, supplying 1-1-2 with a +2 rating.

A 6'0", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Malmo, Sweden, Lilja, 26, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on June 15, 2019. Prior to his North American professional career, Lilja contributed 48-51-99 with 71 penaty minutes and a +14 rating in 222 career SHL appearances for RÃ¶gle BK, LinkÃ¶pings HC and DjurgÃ¥rdens IF spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-13 and 2015-19.

