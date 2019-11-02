Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Syracuse Crunch

November 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forwards Mikhail Shalagin and Peter Abbandonato have been loaned to the Solar Bears.

Martin, 24, has appeared in four games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 2-2-0 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. He played in 23 games with the Colorado Eagles last season, posting a 9-10-2 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound netminder also registered three shutouts.

The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 125 career AHL games with the Eagles and the San Antonio Rampage, notching a 49-58-11 record with nine shutouts. He has also played in three career NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season.

Martin was drafted by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Shalagin, 20, played last season for Spartak 2 of the Russian junior league and scored 48 goals in 43 games. He also recorded 27 assists, 75 points and a plus-31 rating.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound forward was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Abbandonato, 21, has recorded two goals in five games with the Crunch this season. He appeared in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL last season posting 29 goals and 82 assists. His 111 total points earned him the Jean Beliveau Trophy for most in the league, while his 82 helpers, 28 power-play assists and +71 rating also paced the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward then put up 27 points (6g, 21a) in 15 games as the Huskies claimed the 2019 Memorial Cup.

The Laval, Quebec native skated in 264 career QMJHL games, all with Rouyn-Noranda, totaling 267 points (82g, 185a) from 2015 to 2019, finishing third in franchise history. Abbandonato was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Crunch on June 24.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.