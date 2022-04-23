Wild Drop Close Contest to Stars, 2-1
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (31-30-4-5; 71 pts.) fell to the Texas Stars (31-28-6-6; 74 pts.) by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday, Apr. 23 at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 33 saves for Iowa in the loss.
For the second consecutive game, the Wild and the Stars ended the first period tied 0-0. The Stars led 15-10 in shots at the conclusion of the first period.
Wild forward Kyle Rau corralled a high pass and beat Stars goaltender Matt Murray (33 saves) at 10:58 of the second period to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. Wild forwards Bryce Gervais and Mason Shaw recorded assists on the goal. With his goal, Rau tied former Iowa Wild Sam Anas for the most points in Iowa Wild franchise history with 197 points.
Texas forward Tanner Kero pushed a rebound past McIntyre on the power play at 12:44 of the second period. Following Kero's goal, the Wild and the Stars were tied 1-1.
After trading goals in the second period, Iowa and Texas entered the second intermission locked up at 1-1. Shots in the period favored the Stars, as they outshot the Wild 14-8. Through two periods, Texas led 29-18 in shots.
Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic scored on a wrist shot from the point at 14:09 of the third period to give Texas a 2-1 lead.
The Wild pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker at 18:00 of the third period with an offensive zone faceoff upcoming.
Despite having the extra attacker for the final two minutes, the Wild could not beat Murray for a second time and Texas won by a final score of 2-1. In the third period, Iowa led 16-6 in shots. The final shot count favored the Stars as they outshot the Wild 35-34 in the game.
Texas scored the only power play goal of the game, and they went 1-for-2 on the night. Iowa was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Next on the schedule for Iowa, the Wild head to Rockford to play the IceHogs on Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2022
- Slow Start Costs Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Henderson Wins 5-2 against Baraccuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Crunch Roll Past Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 2-1 on Saturday Night - Providence Bruins
- Stars Sweep Wild to Inch Closer to a Playoff Berth - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Clinch 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with 5-3 Win over Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Drop Close Contest to Stars, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Beat Bruins to Clinch Atlantic Division Title - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' of 2021-22 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Tickets On-Sale Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Upended by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hofer's Heroic Efforts Lifts T-Birds over Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 4-2 Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Strong Second Period Keys Monsters Comeback Win in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Riley Barber Returns to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners' Empey Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Connolly to Miss 4-6 Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Show No Quit, Defeat Heat 5-4 in OT to Extend Win Streak to Eight - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandström to Flyers, McFadden to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Annunen - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Final 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Head to Bakersfield Closing in on Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Recall G François Brassard from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Final 2 Regular Season Home Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Barber & Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #66: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rockford Trying to Make Tonight the Night as They Look for One Lone Point for Playoff Clinch - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop Final Matchup Of The Season With Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Top Barracuda, 6-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Sliced by Silver Knights, 6-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Pelletier Helps Heat Reduce Magic Number to One Point - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Uses Hot Start to Top Reign, 6-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Wild Drop Close Contest to Stars, 2-1
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa
- Wild Fall 1-0 to Stars
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones and Defenseman Riese Zmolek from Iowa Heartlanders