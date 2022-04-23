Wolf Pack Recall G François Brassard from Loan

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Saturday morning that the club has recalled goaltender François Brassard from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Brassard, selected in the sixth round (166th overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, signed a one-year AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on September 22nd, 2021.

He has appeared in three games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 1-1-1 with a .909 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average. Brassard made his AHL debut and collected his first career victory on December 29th against the Bridgeport Islanders.

In addition to his time in Hartford, Brassard has appeared in 31 games with the Icemen. There, Brassard has posted a record of 19-9-3 with a .911 save percentage and 2.19 goals against average. In addition, Brassard has one shutout for the Icemen during the 2021-22 campaign.

Recently, Brassard was named the recipient of the ECHL's Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award for the 2021-22 season. Brassard was also named to the All-ECHL First Team.

The Wolf Pack continue their final three-in-three stretch of the season tonight when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The regular season concludes tomorrow, April 24th, when the Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Join us as we celebrate Fan Appreciation Day! Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

