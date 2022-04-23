Sandström to Flyers, McFadden to Reading

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandström

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goalie Felix Sandström from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned defenseman Garrett McFadden to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Sandström, 25, has gone 0-2-1, 3.29, .915 with the Flyers this season. Sandström has played in 43 games for the Phantoms this season going 15-18-5, 2.96, .900. Sandström has played in 56 career games for the Phantoms going 21-21-8, 2.99, .902.

He made his NHL debut on December 30 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks with an impressive performance making 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sandström was a Flyers' third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of Gävle, Sweden.

McFadden, 24, is a lefty shooting defenseman from Owen Sound, Ontario who has played in four games with the Phantoms this season. He signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms in January and was loaned to the Reading Royals where he has played in 28 games scoring three goals with 10 assists for 13 points in his professional rookie season. The former member of the Guelph Storm in the OHL played three seasons at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. He also played in four games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL in 2017-18 prior to attending Canadian college the next year.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play their last away game of the season tonight at the Hershey Bears. Next week, the Phantoms have three home games to conclude the 2021-22 season including a Tuesday night matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds on First Responders Night at PPL Center.

