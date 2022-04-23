Silver Knights Top Barracuda, 6-4

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 6-4, on Friday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring opened with a late first frame goal from Alan Quine to give the Silver Knights the first lead of the night. Zachary Gallant followed up to tie the contest for the Barracuda. Gage Quinney replied with a goal to end the first period, putting the Silver Knights back in the lead. Gallant scored his second of the night midway through the second frame, tying the contest for the second time tonight. Ben Jones scored 12:33 into the second period, the third lead for Henderson. Jonas Rondbjerg furthered the lead by two with a shorthanded goal at the end of the middle frame. Quinney followed up, scoring his second of the night to end the frame 5-3. Anthony Bitetto brought the score within two in the third frame. Jake Leschyshyn answered, adding back to Henderson's tally. Adam Raska scored with three seconds remaining in the game, ending the game 6-4.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Jose Barracuda tomorrow, April 23 at 4 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and listen in on 1230 The Game. The Silver Knights will play their final game of the regular season next Saturday, April 30 against the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Tickets are available here.

