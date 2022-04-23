Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cramarossa, 29 (10/26/92), has recorded 19 points (10-9=19) including two game-winning goals and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Markham, Ont., spent a majority of last season on the Wild's taxi squad. He tallied one assist and 15 PIM in four games with Minnesota and three points (1-2=3) in eight games with Iowa in 2020-21. Cramarossa owns 106 points (49-57=106), 582 PIM, five shorthanded goals, nine game-winning goals and 441 shots in 295 career AHL contests with Norfolk, San Diego, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Rockford and Iowa (2013-22).

He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent by the Wild on Oct. 9, 2020. Cramarossa has collected 11 points (4-7=11), 75 PIM and 143 hits in 63 career NHL games with Anaheim, Vancouver and Minnesota (2016-17, 2020-21). He wears sweater No. 56 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Nashville Predators on Sunday, Apr. 24 at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa plays at home against the Texas Stars on Saturday, Apr. 23 at 6 p.m. CT.

