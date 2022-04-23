Rockford Trying to Make Tonight the Night as They Look for One Lone Point for Playoff Clinch
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs look to make today the magic day as they head into tonight's matchup with the Manitoba Moose needing just one point to clinch their spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Puck drop is 6:00 p.m. at the BMO and tonight is the eighth and final meeting between the two clubs this season.
IceHogs Closing in on Magic Number
Entering today's contest, the IceHogs' magic number to clinch a 2022 Calder Cup Playoff berth is one lone point. Additionally Rockford could also clinch tonight if the Iowa Wild/Texas Stars matchup is decided in regulation.
Looks Familiar
The IceHogs and Moose just clashed with each other last weekend when Rockford traveled to Manitoba for matchups on Saturday and Sunday. The Moose took game one on Saturday 3-2, while the IceHogs responded right back with a dominating 5-1 win on Sunday.
Wrapping it Up
Game Notes, Rosters and Information
Full Rosters & Media Notes
2021-22 Regular-Season Records:
Rockford: 35-27-4-1 (4th in Central Division)
Manitoba: 38-22-5-2 (2nd in Central Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):
Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba: W 4-3 Recap & Highlights
Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba: L 7-2 Recap & Highlights
Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba: L 5-3 Recap & Highlights
Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba: W 5-3 Recap & Highlights
Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba: W 4-0 Recap & Highlights
Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba: L 3-2 Recap & Highlights
Sun., Apr. 17 at Manitoba: W 5-1 Recap & Highlights
Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba:
IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record
4-3-0-0
IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time
22-23-3-3
Head Coaches
Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)
Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets
