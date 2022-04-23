Roadrunners Drop Final Matchup Of The Season With Bakersfield Condors

Bakersfield, California - The Tucson Roadrunners concluded the season series against the Bakersfield Condors Friday night with the sixth and final matchup on the season with the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. The Condors defended their home ice with a 5-1 win at the Mechanics Bank Arena. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made the start for Tucson with 25 saves in 55:40 played, as backup Rasmus Korhonen filled in for 4:20 during the third period as Prosvetov left for the locker room momentarily.

IMAMA MAKES HIS DEBUT - While the Roadrunners were in Bakersfield taking on the Condors Friday night, the Arizona Coyotes had a new face in their lineup. Forward Boko Imama made his National Hockey League debut at Gila River Arena as the Coyotes hosted the Washington Capitals. Imama has appeared in 207 AHL games, including 54 with the Roadrunners this year. In his first season in the desert, Imama has tallied 12 points (5g 7a) and leads the team in fights (11) and penalty minutes (178).

"I've known [Boko's] reputation all along. He's someone you really don't want to play against or cross. I've actually been on the other side of that sometimes, so I know how it is. He's given us a spark and has meant a heck of a lot to this team."

Tucson defenseman Doyle Somerby on Roadrunners teammate Boko Imama before his call-up Friday morning to the Arizona Coyotes. Imama made his NHL debut with the Coyotes Friday night at Gila River Arena as they took on the Washington Capitals.

The Condors jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal 4:53 into the opening frame, the second-fastest goal to open a game between Tucson and Bakersfield on the season. After the early goal, the next score wouldn't be until the final 36 seconds of the first period when Bakersfield extended their lead to 2-0 heading into the first intermission. Both goals in the period were scored while skating five-on-five, with each team taking just one trip to the man-advantage in the opening 20 minutes of play. The second period of play was without a score for the first 19:19 of the frame, before Bakersfield made it 3-0 with their second-straight goal in the final minute of a period. The Condors then opened the third period with a goal 5:43 into the frame, pushing their advantage to 4-0 with Seth Griffith's second goal of the night. Bakersfield added another goal just past the midway point of the third period to make it a 5-0 lead with 9:46 left to play in regulation. With 55 seconds left in the contest, Tucson forward Tyson Empey dropped the gloves with Bakersfield's Dino Kambeitz for his tenth fight of the season. The Roadrunners avoided the shutout with a power-play goal 11 seconds after Empey's bout, scored by Jan Jenik for his 17th goal of the season and ninth while on the man-advantage. The final 44 seconds of Friday's contest ran out as the Condors secured a 5-1 victory in the final meeting of the season with Tucson.

The Roadrunners will wrap up their final road trip of the year Saturday night when they'll take on the San Diego Gulls for the first of three-straight games to end the season. Saturday's matchup at the Pechanga Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MST, with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. MST on Fox Sports 1450AM with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles. Then, "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will have all the action live from San Diego.

