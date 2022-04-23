Providence Bruins Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 2-1 on Saturday Night
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A late third period goal by Jack Studnicka put the Providence Bruins within one, but then the Charlotte Checkers left the P-Bruins scoreless in the final eight seconds to take the 2-1 victory on Saturday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Troy Grosenick stopped 45 of the 46 shots he faced.
STATS
- Troy Grosenick stopped 45 of the 46 shots he faced including 19 saves in the third period.
- Jack Studnicka tallied the lone P-Bruins goal. It was his tenth goal of the season.
- John Beecher tallied the assist on the Studnicka goal and now has four points in five career games with the P-Bruins (2 goals, 2 assists).
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will now travel to Springfield, M.A. to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, April 24th. Puck is set to drop at 2:05pm EDT.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 72 90 (.625)
SPRINGFIELD 73 89 (.610)
PROVIDENCE 68 82 (.603)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 73 78 (.534)
HERSHEY 75 78 (.520)
BRIDGEPORT 72 73 (.507)
HARTFORD 71 70 (.493)
LEHIGH VALLEY 73 71 (.486)
NEXT GAME 1st 2nd 3rd Final
CHARLOTTE 0 0 2 2
PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
