Roadrunners' Empey Suspended for One Game

April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Tyson Empey has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Bakersfield on Apr. 22.

Empey received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Tucson's game tonight (Apr. 23) at San Diego.

