Riley Barber Returns to West Michigan
April 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Riley Barber
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned right wing Riley Barber to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Barber joined Detroit's active roster for the fourth time this season today and logged a minus-one rating in 9:02 of ice time during the Red Wings' 7-2 defeat against Pittsburgh this afternoon. The 27-year-old competed with Detroit for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. Barber has appeared in four outings for the Red Wings this season and has a minus-two rating and two penalty minutes. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals in 2012, the forward has skated in 16 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. With the Griffins, Barber is currently on a career-high 14-game point streak (12-7-19), which is the third-longest streak in franchise history and the longest streak in the AHL this season.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Riley Barber
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
